LION CUBS FROM UKRAINE FIND THEIR FOREVER HOME IN MINNESOTA

WCCO -CBS Minnesota WCCO -CBS Minnesota loading...

LION CUBS

Four lion cubs from Ukraine are heading to their new forever home here in Minnesota.

The four cubs are extremely lucky that they will all be able to live together in the same location at The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.

The cubs are not even four months old yet, and they were all given up to animal rescue organizations When Ukraine started regulating the exotic pet trade laws in their country.

Get our free mobile app

LIONS IN CAPTIVITY

With the war in Ukraine, there are many other lions that are in danger, as there are approximately 200 lions that live in people's homes in Ukraine. The US is even Worse! However, everyone's future in Ukraine is up in the air right now; which definitely means the future of lions in captivity lives are also in extreme danger.

I could not find information about the cub's parents, but in reading the information provided by The Wildlife Sanctuary in Sandstone, learned that lions that are bred in captivity cannot be released back into the wild. The Wildlife Sanctuary in Minnesota is a place where these wild animals can come to live a life free from being in an exhibit, where they can wander and be the best version of a captive lion that they can be.

ABOUT TWS

The Wildcat Sanctuary was created in 1999, and they do not breed, buy or sell any of the animals that come to their sanctuary. They really want to create a world where no animal has to live a life in captivity. This is why the Sanctuary is NOT open to the public. It was created to give these animals a peaceful more normal life.

EXOTIC PET TRADE IS SHOCKING

I didn't realize that the exotic pet trade is second only to the drug trade. According to The Wildlife Sanctuary website, there are an estimated 10,000 big cats in private homes in the United States, meaning, there are more tigers in backyards across the country than in all zoos combined!

PLEASE DON'T TAKE ANIMALS OUT OF THE WILD

People don't realize what they are really doing by purchasing a wild animal online as a pet. Although it might wow your friends, it isn't good for the animal or you. If you really want to make a difference in an animal's life, please adopt one of the many needy cats, dogs, and other animals at our local shelters.

Minnesota's Ten Tallest Buildings

Take a Walk on a Trail from St. Cloud to Sauk Rapids