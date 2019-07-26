Republican Challenger to Omar is Accused of Shoplifting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Republican challenger to Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is accused of shoplifting 279 items from a suburban Target earlier this year.

A criminal complaint says Danielle Stella stole items valued at more than $2,000 from Target in January. She allegedly told police she doesn't remember anything after arriving at Target, due to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Reports say Stella was arrested again in April after allegedly stealing $40 in cat food from a Cub grocery store. A police report says she told an officer she forgot to pay.

Stella said she's innocent until proven guilty, and if she were guilty, she'd never run for public office.

Stella is a 31-year-old special education teacher and President Donald Trump supporter. She has gained attention for social media posts referencing QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory.