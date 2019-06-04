Report: Costco One of ‘America’s Best Large Employers’

UNDATED -- As Costco Wholesale continues to hire employees for their new store here in St. Cloud, the company has landed on a list of best places to work.

Forbes says Costco is #4 on their list of "America's Best Large Employers".

Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to pinpoint the companies liked best by employees.

Trader Joe's came in #1 on the list ahead of Southwest Airlines and drug maker Lilly. Google, the company Becker is trying to bring to their community, was #6. And Rochester-based Mayo Clinic is ranked 9th.

Costco is scheduled to open here in St. Cloud on Saturday, June 29th.