Renovated Apollo Performing Arts Center to Hold Ribbon-Cutting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Apollo High School will unveil its newly renovated Performing Arts Center this weekend with performances of The Adams Family School Edition.

There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Friday and the showtime is 7:00 p.m.

There are also shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday, and a show at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and military members, $5 for students and $3 for kids 10 and younger.