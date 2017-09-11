Renee J. Saehr, 85, Sauk Rapids

May 30, 1932 - September 9, 2017

Renee Saehr loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 14, 2017 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud for Renee J. Saehr, age 85, of Sauk Rapids who passed away surrounded by family Saturday at Country Manor in Sartell. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral and one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery.

Renee was born May 30, 1932 in Pierz, Minnesota to Jake and Verena (Flicker) Langer. She married the love of her life, Norman Saehr on October 8, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pierz. Renee worked at Holes Webway, Fingerhut, and is best known as being the demo lady at Byerly’s and Sam’s Club. Renee walked so strongly in her faith and was an active volunteer at St. Mary’s Cathedral. She is described as being an avid reader, great baker, meticulous cleaner, and never missed her grandchildren’s activities. Renee will be remembered by the people she touched and the love she spread to everyone.

Survivors include her Husband, Norman of Sartell; children Linda (Kevin) Lochner of Maple Grove, Tom (Nikoli) Saehr of Sauk Rapids, Sharon (Tom) Ritchie of Becker, Carol (Brian) Willie of Sauk Rapids, Jane (Jeff) Waletzko of Cold Spring; siblings, Arlyn (Otto) Wuellner, Bill (Jan) Langer, Jerry (Kathy) Langer, Marge (Brian) Bauerly; grandchildren, Mike, Dan, Erin, Mariah, Devin, Amanda, Anna, Cole, Brianna, Jacob, Emily, Matthew; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Renee is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Langer.