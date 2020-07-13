Renee F. (Borgert) Stang, 82, Sartell

May 18, 1938 - July 11, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, MN for Renee F. Stang, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 11, 2020, at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Ron Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, and one hour to Mass at the church on Thursday.

Renee Florence Borgert was born on May 18, 1938, to Lawrence and Louise (Battis) Borgert in St. Cloud. She graduated from Cathedral High School and went on to one year of beauty school. She worked as a beautician for many years. She married Alphonse Frederick Stang who she met at the Sartell Winterhaven Roller Rink and together they raised six children in their loving home. Renee walked strongly in her faith as a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was a member of the choir, as well as the Christian Mothers, and Daughters of Isabella. She loved to sing and was also a member of the Sartell Community Singers. Renee enjoyed helping her community and will be remembered for her time volunteering for her church’s fall festival and Catholic Charities. Above all else, she enjoyed playing the accordion, cards, puzzles, crafts, and spending time with family. Renee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Renee is survived by her children, Douglas (Nancy) Stang of Sartell, Sandra (Chris) Backmann of Sartell, Cynthia (Stan) Tschida of Albany, Paul Stang of Sartell, Lawrence (Karen) Stang of Lake Elmo; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Gene Borgert of Sartell; sisters-in-law, Josie Meyer, Carole Trautz, Mary Lou Stang, Geraldine Stang, Kay Stang, Dolores Crowell; and brother-in-law, Steve Raab.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al on September 10, 2000; son, Darrell on April 23, 2015; brothers, Kenneth, Richard, and Loren; and sisters, Mary Solandi, Donna Raab, and Kathleen Thometz.

Memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.