Renae L. Nelson, 63, Sartell

June 23, 1957 - May 24, 2021

A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date for Renae L. Nelson, age 63, who passed away following a courageous battle of several years of illness on Monday, May 24, 202 at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Renae was born on June 23, 1957 in Grantsburg, WI to Almer and Loretta (Johnson) Paulson. She grew up on the family farm and lived most of her adult life in Clearwater and Dunnellon Florida before returning north to Minnesota in 2014. With her farm upbringing of driving tractor, stacking hay bales and helping with milking, Renae always possessed an uncanny ability to adapt to new situations and do anything she put her mind to. She accomplished everything from driving semi cross country and later developing a successful real estate career, to sharing her gift of music as a pianist, with equal aplomb.

Growing up, many an hour was spent at the family piano, playing and singing along with the family, with her dad on violin. Renae also loved riding her prized horse, Penny, as well as skiing, canoeing on the St. Croix River, and spending time outdoors with her family and friends.

Throughout her life, music was Renae’s overarching passion and vocation. In high school and beyond she played clarinet and sang in various choral groups. But it was her God-given love of playing piano for which she was most grateful and known. Renae shared her musical talent in directing and accompanying church choirs, serving at weddings and memorial services too numerous to list, church events and concerts. Renae was a loving, strong, caring, compassionate woman who had a love for animals. She was known as a hero to her brother, Ronn. Most importantly, she trusted Jesus as her hope and savior.

Renae is survived by her brother, Ronn (Gretchen) Paulson of Sauk Rapids; nephew and niece, Benjamin and Chloe; her ex-husband, Ted Nelson, and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the charity of your choosing.