This movie- "Catch Me...if you can". It was filmed in 1989 and the soundtrack was released in 1994. And to put it bluntly, it was a terrible movie. But it was cool for people who live here and were familiar with the scenes filmed in St. Cloud. It was fun to see those familiar places on the big screen.

Catch Me- movie poster loading...

If you have seen the movie, you will remember seeing scenes from Cathedral High School, Apollo, the Red Carpet, DB Searles (most recently Searle's on 5th and now opening a Tequila bar and restaurant), a car wash, which is now Mister Car Wash.and some other landmarks around the city.

The director of the movie was Stephen Sommers. He is originally from St. Cloud. That's how that came to happen here. It was nostalgic. And a lot of the extras used in the movie were locals. A friend of mine was going to Cathedral during the filming of the movie. She said it was fun to see the film crew as they were passing through the hallways of the school. Some of the cars that were used in the movie also belonged to people that are local as well- from Central Minnesota.

Even though the movie made almost nothing in the states ($3600+) it did make about 7 million overseas. It only had a budget of $800,000. So, maybe call that a win? If you watch the movie you can definitely tell that it was a low budget film. But it's still cool because of the familiarity. Here's the deal- Stephen Sommers went on to have success in directing as he did the Mummy and the Mummy Returns. So, that's something. Those movies came out in 1999 and 2001.

