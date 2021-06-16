Reimer; Transfers Are a Big Part of College Basketball [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State men's basketball coach Matt Reimer joined me on WJON today. He says students transferring isn't unusual and with the NCAA allowing student-athletes one free transfer without penalty that has and will lead to more transfers going forward. Reimer says he happy the majority of his players have chosen to stay with his program and those that are transferring are doing so for reasons other than playing time or unhappiness with the program. He says he likes to have a scholarship available for a possible transfer even late in the recruiting process. Reimer gave examples of impact players they've picked up in late July just over a month away from the beginning of the school year.

Reimer says Minnesota high school basketball isn't under the radar anymore saying Minnesota is being recruited heavily by programs outside the state more and more. He says because so many kids play AAU spring basketball very few kids are unknown by Division I programs. Reimer says it would be very difficult for them to land players like Jason Kron (ROCORI) and Alex Carlson (Litchfield) from the late 1990s.

St. Cloud State is back to hosting camps this summer. Reimer says they have an overnight camp going on this week and will host a day camp in early July. He says it's great to be back to normal activities and to host camps again and to look forward to a normal season in 2021-2022. Learn more about the july day camp here.

Reimer says he feels his team will be able to play with anyone that face next season. He is also optimistic that they still can add a shooter this summer to fill some holes in their rotation.