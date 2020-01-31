Regulators Revisit Environmental Review for Line 3 Pipeline

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota regulators have opened a hearing on whether to approve an updated environmental review for Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across the state.

But most of Friday's testimony strayed well beyond the narrow official scope of the proceedings into the broader questions of whether the project should even be built.

Environmental and tribal activists urged the Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its earlier approvals and kill the project. But the project's supporters, including union construction workers, testified that it's time to let Enbridge complete the $2.6 billion project.

The hearing continues Monday.