Redwood Tree Falls, Kills Hiker in California Park

MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say a huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument Park in California on Christmas Eve.

Officials say 28-year-old Subhradeep Dutta of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San Francisco famous for its towering trees.

Dutta was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall tree and was pronounced dead at the scene. The tree fell following a series of winter storms over the past two weeks.