Major John Donovan joins me today on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" at 10:40 am. We will be discussing a variety of topics regarding those in the recovery community, and finding the resources the need during this Covid-19 Pandemic.

A NEW HOME FOR RECOVERY COMMUNITY NETWORK

The Recovery Community Network (RCN) has a new home at 3400 1st Street North, Suite 404, St. Cloud, MN 56303. They are located within the Executive Offices area of Midtown Mall.

Recovery Community Network offices are currently closed for office visits, but will open again after the shelter in place order has been lifted. The Apr 15th meeting has been postponed at this time.

VOLUNTEERS ARE WELCOME

There are many volunteer opportunities for those who want to share their recovery experiences with others. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact RCN att: recoverycommunitynetwork@gmail.com.

Also, training is available to individuals and business organizations by calling 320-428-1887.