Nearing Record Temperatures in Minnesota Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We'll be flirting with near-record high temperatures throughout Minnesota next week.

The National Weather Service says temperatures will remain well above normal and near record levels for much of next week.

For St. Cloud below is a list of forecasted highs along with the records for those dates:

January 31st - 44 degrees (46 degrees set in 1993)

February 1st - 42 degrees (51 degrees set in 1931)

February 2nd - 44 degrees (48 degrees set in 1991)

February 3rd - 43 degrees (48 degrees set in 2005)

February 4th - 44 degrees (48 degrees set in 1991 & 2005)

Organizers of the U-S Pond Hockey Championship are canceling the final weekend due to the warm temperatures and deteriorating ice conditions. Officials say the recent cold snap provided some of the best ice ever on Lake Nokomis for opening weekend, but a heat wave has since moved in. More than 300 teams came to Minnesota for the annual pond hockey event.

With near-record warm temperatures in the forecast for next week, the Brainerd Jaycees are making some changes to their Ice Fishing Extravaganza. The Jaycees say their commitment is to the safety of and well-being of all participants so the tournament will pivot to a hybrid model.

Meantime, Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids is opening its driving range Friday for the first time in January. Shadow Brooke Golf Course in Lester Prairie is taking tee times to open Wednesday with temperatures expected to be in the 40s and even low 50s in southern Minnesota.

St. Cloud has officially had 9.1 inches of snow so far this season. That's 15.2 inches below normal. Last year by this time we had 44.8 inches of snow.

