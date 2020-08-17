Rebecca “Becky” I. Pederson, 64, Sartell

July 31, 1956 - August 9, 2020

Private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date for Rebecca “Becky” I. Pederson, age 64, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Rebecca “Becky” I. Pederson was born on July 31, 1956 in Waukesha, WI to Robert and Ruth (Colburn) Allen. Being that both of her parents were Missionaries, she lived in Brazil for 12 years of her childhood and then moved to the Sauk Rapids area for most of her life. Becky was united in marriage to Gregory Pederson on September 24, 1977 and they later divorced but remained close friends. She was a homemaker for 22 years, raising her four children, Erica, Sandy, Beverly, and Kyle. Becky then worked other numerous jobs and her latest job was at the Coborns Deli in Sauk Rapids for the last 13 years. She enjoyed family trip to Valley Fair and picnics in the summer, collecting Precious Moments, watching cat videos and the Hallmark channel, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very caring, faithful, helpful, loving, and hard working. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family.

Becky is survived by her children, Erica Pederson of Sartell, Sandy (Mitch) Stickney of Lake Country, British Columbia, Beverly (Adam) Schafer of St. Joseph, and Kyle Pederson of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Beverly Grandy of Georgia; brothers, Mark, David, Daniel, and Ben Allen all of Georgia; and grandchildren, Shea, Brandt, Ben, Hannah, A.J., and Cameron. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Marilyn Brimhall.