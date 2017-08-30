Raymond J. Kosel, 83, St. Cloud

June 23, 1934 - August 29, 2017

Services are at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Friday, September 1, 2017 for Raymond Kosel, age 83 of St. Cloud, MN. Visitation is from 4-8 pm, Thursday, August 31st at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home at 1900 Veterans Drive in St. Cloud, MN.

Ray was born on June 23, 1934 in St. Cloud to Peter and Johanna (Slivnik) Kosel. He graduated from Cathedral High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ray married Marjorie Weihrauch in 1957 and she died October 3, 1987. He then married Barbara Kellner Dunn on June 7, 1991 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Ray was part owner and General Manager at Central McGowan for 37 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for 83 years, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud, St. Cloud Loyal Order of Moose 1400, Local #2 Metal Crafters and was active in Sports Inc. of St. Cloud. Ray was truly a sports enthusiast and enjoyed bowling and golfing.