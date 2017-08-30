Raymond J. Kosel, 83, St. Cloud
June 23, 1934 - August 29, 2017
Services are at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud, Friday, September 1, 2017 for Raymond Kosel, age 83 of St. Cloud, MN. Visitation is from 4-8 pm, Thursday, August 31st at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home at 1900 Veterans Drive in St. Cloud, MN.
Ray was born on June 23, 1934 in St. Cloud to Peter and Johanna (Slivnik) Kosel. He graduated from Cathedral High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Ray married Marjorie Weihrauch in 1957 and she died October 3, 1987. He then married Barbara Kellner Dunn on June 7, 1991 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Ray was part owner and General Manager at Central McGowan for 37 years until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for 83 years, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 of St. Cloud, St. Cloud Loyal Order of Moose 1400, Local #2 Metal Crafters and was active in Sports Inc. of St. Cloud. Ray was truly a sports enthusiast and enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara of St. Cloud; children, Brenda (Rick) Hillard of Deerwood, Ron (Tammy) Kosel of St. Cloud and Sarah (Mike Eisenreich) Kosel of St. Cloud; stepchildren, Jeff (Kay Sherer Smith) Dunn of Maplewood, Sheryl (Mark) Lindberg of Hugo, Patrick (Lynda Fish) Dunn of Bloomington; grandchildren, Joe, Andrea and Josh Dalzell, Jorie Kosel, Levi (Stephanie) Kleffman, Tyler (Megan Kasparek) Kleffman, Ryan (Quinn Van Ness) Dunn, Lainey Dunn, Chris, and Jessica Lindberg, great grandchildren, Jasmine, Camden, Chloe, Annika, Carsyn, Tate, Kellen and Zeke; sisters in law, Loretta Kosel of Waite Park, Joyce Kosel of Nebraska and Joan Kosel of Waite Park. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marjorie Wiehrauch in 1987, son, Tony in 1981, brothers, Harry, Al, and Jim Kosel and sisters, Eunice Boos and infant sister, Virginia Kosel.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Johnson at CentraCare, Dr. Hauge and nurse Siri and Dr. Mullings and nurse Julie at the Coborn Cancer Center for the wonderful care that was given to Ray. Also, a heartfelt thank you to CentraCare Hospice and the St. Cloud VA Medical Center Hospice Unit Staff.