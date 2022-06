SAUK RAPIDS -- Rapids River Days will be happening in Sauk Rapids this week.

On Thursday night it's the Miss Sauk Rapids Pageant at 7:00 p.m. at The Waters Church in Sartell.

On Friday night the Rapids River Days Parade starts at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday's events include the Tanner's Team Foundation 5K walk/run and 1K. Also on Saturday, it's the Rapids River Food Fest from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.