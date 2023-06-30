December 22, 1926 - June 28, 2023

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Ramona (Phyllis) Bjork who died on June 28, 2023, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Thursday, July 6, at 3 p.m. for a Prayer Service followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on Friday, July 7.

Phyllis was born December 22, 1926, to Oscar and Rose Ann (Cota) Bjork in Glenwood, Minn., where she attended Glenwood grade and public high school. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 13, 1946, was received into the novitiate on June 17, 1947, taking the name Sister Ramona, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1948, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1951. She celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 1998 and her 60th anniversary of profession in 2008. July 11 this year marks her 75th anniversary of profession.

A graduate of the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, S. Ramona earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a minor in philosophy. She also attended St. Paul Diocesan Teachers’ College in St. Paul, Minn.

After making profession, S. Ramona served as an educator in several cities in Minnesota, including Long Prairie, Little Falls, Melrose and St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud and was assistant record librarian at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. For several years, she undertook office work for Pierz Memorial High School in Pierz, Minn., Cathedral High School, and St. Raphael’s Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Returning to Saint Benedict’s Monastery in 1973, she served as receptionist, assisted the purchaser, and did clerical work for the liturgy office (typing the English translations for Matins), archives, secretarial office, and oblate office. From 1985–1989, she spent time caring for her mother in Glenwood. Later, she assisted in the dining room, folded laundry, and managed hospitality for volunteers involved in special mailings at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. In 2014, she moved to Saint Scholastica Convent where she was engaged in a special ministry of prayer and community living.

S. Ramona is survived by the sisters in her Benedictine community. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.