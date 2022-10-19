Ralph Delmer Janski, 78, Sartell

June 23, 1944 - October 17, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ralph Delmer Janski who died peacefully on October 17, 2022 at the age of 78 at the St. Cloud VA 51-1. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Ralph was born June 23, 1944 in Rice, MN to Alphonse & Evelyn (Borash) Janski. He was the third of their eight children. Ralph attended Rice & Royalton Elementary and High School. Though school was never his strong suit, he worked hard, got his GED and was proud of it. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, reaching the rank of E-4 from 1962 through 1965. Ralph was stationed in Missouri, Kentucky and Hawaii. While on leave, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Welters on September 7, 1964 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. They then returned to live in Hawaii until he finished out his service. Ralph attended Dunwoody for two years and then started his working career at Thiele Engineer, Cherry Berrill, and Granite City Construction. He then started plumbing and owned and operated Sartell Plumbing and Home Center. He then changed his career and went to work at the Sartell Golf Course as a groundskeeper, and went on and became part owner of both Oak Hill and Eagles Landing golf courses until retirement.

Ralph built two homes and lived in a total of four homes in Kutzman Addition. In 1987 Ralph got started decorating with Christmas lights and every year he and his buddy Nick would see who would put up the most. He was up to 30,000 lights and plastic figurines and after Christmas would go and get more. He won the local light display contest for five years, then stopped so others could win. Ralph had such fun taking his dad, Alphonse and uncle, Lorenzo to the casino and to St. Anna for chicken, they were called “the 3 brothers”. He enjoyed spending time watching sports, especially the Vikings and Twins, and spending time with family and friends. Ralph was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, Sartell American Legion Post #277 and St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda of Sartell; son, Virgil of Sacramento, CA; daughter, Shannon (Jesse) Hemmesch of Roscoe; grandson, Chad Janski of Corpus Christi, TX; siblings, Robert (Ruth) Janski of Rice, Donald (Lorraine) Janski of Royalton, Jean Morgan of Little Falls, Ed (Mary Lou) Janski of Bowlus; sister-in-law, Carol (Greg) Cliff of Blue River, WI; brother-in-law, Mike Fluharty of Mandan, ND; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; brother, PFC Richard Janski, Vietnam; sisters, Doreen Harrington and Marlys Fluharty.

The family is especially grateful to all the staff at the St. Cloud VA in building 51-1, whose loving care made it possible for Ralph to be at peace during his journey with Dementia.