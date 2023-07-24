Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Monday Afternoon

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have a long way to go but we got some much-needed rain in central Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

Here in St. Cloud we officially got .58 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

It's our biggest rain event of the season in St. Cloud, beating out the .48 of an inch we received back on June 25th.

Central parts of Stearns County, where there was a strong thunderstorm cell, likely got much more rain.

However, due to the spotty nature of the storms, some parts of central Minnesota may not have gotten any rain on Monday afternoon.

We're now up to 1.39 inches of rain for July here in St. Cloud, which drops us out of the top 10 for driest Julys on record in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud and the surrounding area have been listed in an Extreme Drought due to the lack of rain that we've had going all the way back to late April.

