Rain Total for Wednesday, Forecast Calls for Even More Rain

ST. CLOUD -- We officially had .63 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport Wednesday. That brings us to 2.64 inches so far for the month of September, which is 1 1/4 inches above normal.

Also, for the year we are nine inches above normal.

Atmospheric conditions remain favorable for torrential rainfall that can lead to flash flooding in the watch area. Please be aware of flooding roadways if driving.

National Weather Service

Morning thunderstorms will be non-severe and quickly exiting the region by mid-morning. Locally heavy rainfall and flooding is possible.

Another line of storms are likely along a cold front sweeping across Minnesota during the afternoon.

Any storms this afternoon will be capable of producing large hail, strong winds and perhaps a tornado.