Railroad Crossing Work at Waite Park Intersection Starts Tuesday

WAITE PARK -- Lane closures and even traffic delays are expected along two busy Waite Park streets Tuesday.

Railroad crews will be installing upgraded equipment to the crossing at 3rd Street North and Waite Avenue. The work will require intermittent lane closures and times where traffic is stopped by flaggers.

The work is scheduled from approximately 9:00 am-3:30 pm.

You're advised to find an alternate route around the intersection as wait times may vary.