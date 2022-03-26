Rachel I. Fadden, 81, Cedar, MN

September 6, 1940 - March 23, 2022

attachment-Rachel Fadden loading...

Rachel I. Fadden, age 81 of Cedar, MN, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fort Snelling Cemetery at a later date.

Rachel Irene Sosa was born to Maurice Bobadilla and Consuelo Perez on September 6, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from high school and then spent the majority of her career working as a phone operator, most notably for Boston Scientific. She was married to Paris Lee Fadden on July 12, 1995, and together they lived in the Princeton area before moving to Cedar, MN.

Rachel loved to go shopping, to take care of her lawn and garden, and enjoyed watching black and white movies. She loved spending date nights with Paris going out to dinner, and they enjoyed spending time together going to car shows in their ’51 Plymouth. Rachel will also be remembered for her love of dancing, her amazing southern fried chicken, and how she loved to be dressed up. Above all else, Rachel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Rachel is survived by her husband, Paris Fadden of Cedar; children, Suzanne (Patricia Peterson) Boyer of Minneapolis and Darrell (Chrissy) Hanson of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Madeleine Boyer, Gabe Hanson, Jacki Hayes, and Wesley Hanson; and siblings, Darlene Phillips, Tony Sosa, Christine Groppo, Tim Sosa, and Dan Sosa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, David Sosa and Robin Sosa.