Pysch Hospital Escapee Charged With Stealing Squad Car

ANOKA (AP) -- An escapee from a state-operated psychiatric hospital is charged with stealing a police squad car in Anoka County.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Mattu Chuol left the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center without permission last Thursday.

Officers arrived and found Chuol walking along a sidewalk. He spotted the squad car and took off. One officer got out of her squad and began pursuing Chuol. Authorities say that's when he jumped into her car and took off.

A few blocks later he stopped in the middle of the road and surrendered.