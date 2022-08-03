Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN

St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens.

Get our free mobile app

The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander.

A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from Montgomery a few days later.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says the moth is native to Western Europe, Russia, and China. It was first discovered in North America in 2008. It has been documented in southern Canada, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. Most recently, it was discovered in Wisconsin in 2018 and Iowa in 2020.

This is the first report of the pest in Minnesota, and the MDA is asking residents to call the Report A Pest line if it’s detected in their garden. Find the link here, or call 1-888-545-6684. The purple carrot-seed moth is green or reddish with white spots. They tie webs in the plants and make herbs unusable.

For more detailed pictures, click here.