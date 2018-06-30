DNR Reminding You to Check Boats for Invasive Species

UNDATED -- With Independence Day around the corner, there's a lot of people who will be enjoying their holiday off on the lake.

With all the traffic, the Minnesota DNR is reminding everyone to check your watercraft for invasive species that like to hitch free rides. State law requires boaters and anglers to clean, drain and dispose of anything unwanted in the trash.

The DNR says some of these species are tough to spot, so they have some suggestions for removing them:

Spray with high-pressure water

Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for two minutes, or 140 degrees for ten seconds)

Dry for at least five days

If you're unsure, the DNR has aquatic invasive species specialists that you can call if you think you've found one.