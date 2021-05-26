Public Invited to Attend Funeral For Minnesota DNR Officer

Get our free mobile app

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The funeral for a fallen Minnesota law enforcement officer will be held Friday afternoon at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Sarah Grell was killed in the line of duty Monday morning. The 39-year-old Cohasset woman was driving a pickup truck that collided with a semi-truck at a rural intersection near Grand Rapids. Grell is survived by her husband, Gene, and three children. William is 13 years old, Jordyn is 4, and Geno is 2 years old.

The DNR fundraiser says Sarah had to work as a DNR officer for over 15 years and her father, grandfather, and uncle also work as conservation officers. Her husband is employed by the Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division and her mother worked for the DNR Fisheries Division.

Grell's obituary indicates a visitation will also be held at the Graham Rapids Civic Center starting Friday morning at 11 AM with the funeral service scheduled to begin at 1 PM. The DNR says the visitation and funeral are open to the public.

A Go Fund Me page has been launched to benefit the Conservation Officer's family. At last report, it had already brought in over $30,000 toward a $35,000 goal.

