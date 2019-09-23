Protesters March for Man Fatally Shot by St. Paul Police

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Several dozen people marched in St. Paul's Midway neighborhood to remember a man who was fatally shot by a police officer.

Sunday evening's protest ended peacefully after participants marched from a police station to the site where 31-year-old Ronald Davis was shot on Sept. 15. Authorities say Davis rear-ended a squad car then confronted Officer Steve Mattson with a knife before he was shot.

Police Chief Todd Axtell plans to release body camera video of the incident on Tuesday.

During Sunday's march, protesters shouted chants and sang ``We are Family.'' At the site of the shooting, they held a candlelight vigil and called for an end to police shootings. Activist and attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong said Davis should still be alive, telling the crowd, ``Enough is enough.''