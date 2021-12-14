Property Damage and Theft in St. Cloud

St. Cloud police is reporting theft on Calvary Lane where a garage door opener was taken out of an unlocked vehicle and used to open the garage. A bag of Play Station games was taken. This according to Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers.

Mages says in the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive a vehicle was stolen. It was a 2004 Dodge Dakota.

St. Cloud police is reporting property damage on the 1600 block of 3rd Street South where a window on a door was broken.

Mages says there was theft from vehicle on the 10 block of Park Avenue South where a purse was stolen. She says there was also a burglary on the 1000 block of 17th Avenue South were a garage was entered and spare change and fishing tackle was taken.

In Waite Park on the 10 block of 7th Avenue North a vehicle was entered. The owner is reporting several items taken including some knives, a range finder and a backpack.

On the 10 block of Division Street in Waite Park there was a theft from vehicle where a wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle and then the credit cards were used in the area.

If anyone has information on these crimes or other unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area contact Tri County Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, logon to tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or download the P3 mobile app.

Listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages below.