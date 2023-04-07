Central MN Catalytic Converter Thief Caught After Hiding From Police In Trash
What is it about people who think they can just hide from law enforcement after being caught committing a crime? A Chisago County man learned that you can't hide from a police dog, even in a garbage can filled with dirty diapers. YUCK.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, back on April 2nd a man was caught stealing catalytic converters and fled from law enforcement. After unsuccessfully finding the suspect, a K9 was deployed and began to focus on a garbage can. Inside law enforcement found the suspect and some dirty diapers.
The post detailed that the man was booked into the Chisago County Jail on various charges stemming from the incident.
In regards to protecting yourself from catalytic converter theft, here are some tips I found on the City of Eagan website.
- Park in a garage whenever possible.
- If parking outside, park in well-lit areas close to building entrances.
- Mark your catalytic converter with high-temperature paint.
- By adding bright paint, you create a visible deterrent to thieves. This marking also helps police in identifying a stolen catalytic converter.
- Install a catalytic converter protection device.
- Watch for suspicious activity around parked vehicles.
- Listen for the distinct sound of grinding metal.
- Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 911.
