Prior Lake Woman hoping to Find Precious Family Heirloom

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A 90-year-old Prior Lake woman whose prized family heirloom was mistakenly sold at an estate sale is trying to get it back.

It took Mary Lou Dosland almost two years to create "Winter Bird Feeder," a detailed needlepoint scene featuring a snow-covered bird feeder and more than a dozen birds.

She eventually gave the piece to her son, who later believed he included in a box of belongings that went to his daughter. Instead, it was sold at the sale to someone who paid cash and could not be traced.

Dosland placed a classified ad that read: "Family heirloom mistakenly sold at estate sale two years ago. Handsome reward to return."

