Princeton Man Dies in Twin Cities Metro Motorcycle Crash

MOUNDS VIEW -- A Princeton man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday night.

The crash happened on eastbound Highway 10 in Mounds View just before 8:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Fagin was exiting Highway 10 onto southbound 35W at a high rate of speed when he caught some gravel, failed to negotiate the curve, and crashed.

The patrol says Fagin was not wearing a helmet.

