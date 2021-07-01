Princeton Man Dies in Twin Cities Metro Motorcycle Crash
MOUNDS VIEW -- A Princeton man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday night.
The crash happened on eastbound Highway 10 in Mounds View just before 8:30 p.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Fagin was exiting Highway 10 onto southbound 35W at a high rate of speed when he caught some gravel, failed to negotiate the curve, and crashed.
The patrol says Fagin was not wearing a helmet.
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.
Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.