Princeton Man Arrested After Foot Chase in Waite Park

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

WAITE PARK -- Authorities arrested a Princeton man following a foot chase early Saturday morning.

The Waite Park Police Department says around 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle parked in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue North that had been involved in a pursuit with the St. Cloud Police Department on Thursday.

The St. Cloud Police Department asked Waite Park authorities to watch the vehicle until they arrived on scene. While waiting, Waite Park officers saw a man walk up to the vehicle and remove a backpack from it.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Trent Marsh, then fled on foot and was pursued by both St. Cloud and Waite Park officers. Authorities caught up with Marsh and arrested him. While searching him, officers found a handgun and a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Marsh was booked into the Stearns County Jail and faces charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing a peace officer, fifth-degree controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say he is also being held on multiple warrants.

Get our free mobile app

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: foot pursuit, st cloud police department, waite park police department
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top