Princeton Man Arrested After Foot Chase in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Authorities arrested a Princeton man following a foot chase early Saturday morning.

The Waite Park Police Department says around 1:20 a.m. an officer noticed a vehicle parked in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue North that had been involved in a pursuit with the St. Cloud Police Department on Thursday.

The St. Cloud Police Department asked Waite Park authorities to watch the vehicle until they arrived on scene. While waiting, Waite Park officers saw a man walk up to the vehicle and remove a backpack from it.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Trent Marsh, then fled on foot and was pursued by both St. Cloud and Waite Park officers. Authorities caught up with Marsh and arrested him. While searching him, officers found a handgun and a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Marsh was booked into the Stearns County Jail and faces charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing a peace officer, fifth-degree controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say he is also being held on multiple warrants.

Get our free mobile app