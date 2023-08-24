70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Crowned

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The 70th Princess Kay of the Milky Way was crowned Wednesday night on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Nineteen-year-old Emma Kuball from Waterville representing Rice County has won the title. She will serve as the goodwill ambassador for 1,850 Minnesota dairy farm families.

Megan Ratka of Cold Spring representing Stearns County was one of two runners-up. The other runner-up was Makenzie Alberts of Pine Island representing Dodge County.

Gracie Ash of Milaca representing Mille Lacs County was named Miss Congeniality.

Kuball's first official duty as Princess Kay will be to sit in a rotating cooler in the Diary Building to have her likeness carved in a 90-pound block of butter the first two days of the fair. Ratka will get her turn in the cooler this Sunday.

