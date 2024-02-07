Prince Broadway Show to Premiere in Minnesota Next Year

When I heard that Prince's autobiographical movie Purple Rain was going to be made into a Broadway musical I was pretty stoked. That is one musical that I would actually enjoy seeing. Full disclosure, I'm not a big musical fan. I feel like there should be no singing in the place of talking. Example would be Rent. Not a fan, and I know, I'm definitely in the minority with that statement.

Get our free mobile app

But anyway, generally a Broadway musical would premiere on... Broadway. But this show will be making it's debut in Prince's home town of Minneapolis. This is slated to happen next year at some point. The actual date has not yet been determined.

From Bring Me the News:

The stage adaptation of the movie was something that Prince had always planned on doing. So, it's great that these plans have continued on after his passing. The question still remains as to who will portray "The Kid" (Prince) in the stage show. If this was happening while Prince was still alive, because he was such a perfectionist, it would have probably taken more than a year to put together, but here we are with a year before it is set to hit the stage. Approximately. Tickets are set to go on sale this Spring. Prices are also to be announced.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50. Gallery Credit: Kaiya Shunyata