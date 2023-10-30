President Biden Coming to Minnesota Farm Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) -- White House officials say President Joe Biden will highlight his administration's investments in rural America during a visit this week to a Minnesota farm.

President Biden is scheduled to appear in the state on Wednesday, but officials haven't released exact details on where he'll visit.

Biden's trip to Minnesota comes on the heels of 3rd District Congressman Dean Phillips announcing he is running for president, becoming the party’s first elected official to challenge Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary.