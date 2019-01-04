Prep Sports Scoreboard- Thursday, January 3rd
The Sartell boys hockey team earned a 1-0 win at Alexandria Thursday night to improve to 9-2 on the season. Michael Webster's goal at 4:26 of the second period proved to be the game-winner, and Cole Bright made 27 saves to earn the win in net for Sartell.
The Sabres will play at Fergus Falls on Tuesday before a huge showdown against Cathedral on Thursday, January 10th at Bernick's Arena.
Boys Basketball
Buffalo 77, Apollo 51
Sauk Rapids-Rice 75, Detroit Lakes 57
Girls Basketball
Willmar 77, Apollo 46
Sartell 59, Brainerd 57
Tech 77, Rocori 47
Delano 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 22
Boys Hockey
Bemidji 4, St. Cloud 2