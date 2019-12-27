Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, December 26th

ST. CLOUD -- The 2019 Granite City Classic is underway in St. Cloud compiling varsity boys and girls basketball talent from around Minnesota.

Boys Basketball:

St. Cloud Apollo 83, North St. Paul 67

Mpls Patrick Henry 85, St. Cloud Tech 59

Girls Basketball:

Henning 62, Foley 50

Rockford 75, Rocori 60

Annandale 64, St. Cloud Tech 55

Holy Family 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 57

Becker 83, Spring Lake Park 73

Big Lake 64, St. Cloud Apollo 31

Tournament games will continue with match-ups Friday and Saturday. Friday's games include:

Boys Basketball:

Maranatha Christian vs. St. Cloud Apollo

Cristo Rey Jesuit vs. Sartell

St. Cloud Tech vs. Annandale

Minneapolis Patrick Henry vs. Sauk Rapids

Osakis vs. ROCORI

Girls Basketball:

Duluth East vs ROCORI

Rockford vs. Foley

Sartell vs. Big Lake

St. Cloud Apollo vs. Anoka

Spring Lake Park vs. St. Cloud Tech

In the Cathedral Christmas Classic, the Cathedral Crusaders got the best of the Milaca Wolves 80-58. Cathedral was lead by Andrew Weiseer with a career high 26 points. The team will play Breck Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Other Scores:

Breck - 52, Royalton - 38

Litchfield - 64, Moose Lake-Willow River 56

Melrose 53, Concordia Academy-Roseville 47