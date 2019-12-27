Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, December 26th
ST. CLOUD -- The 2019 Granite City Classic is underway in St. Cloud compiling varsity boys and girls basketball talent from around Minnesota.
Boys Basketball:
St. Cloud Apollo 83, North St. Paul 67
Mpls Patrick Henry 85, St. Cloud Tech 59
Girls Basketball:
Henning 62, Foley 50
Rockford 75, Rocori 60
Annandale 64, St. Cloud Tech 55
Holy Family 68, Sartell-St. Stephen 57
Becker 83, Spring Lake Park 73
Big Lake 64, St. Cloud Apollo 31
Tournament games will continue with match-ups Friday and Saturday. Friday's games include:
Boys Basketball:
Maranatha Christian vs. St. Cloud Apollo
Cristo Rey Jesuit vs. Sartell
St. Cloud Tech vs. Annandale
Minneapolis Patrick Henry vs. Sauk Rapids
Osakis vs. ROCORI
Girls Basketball:
Duluth East vs ROCORI
Rockford vs. Foley
Sartell vs. Big Lake
St. Cloud Apollo vs. Anoka
Spring Lake Park vs. St. Cloud Tech
In the Cathedral Christmas Classic, the Cathedral Crusaders got the best of the Milaca Wolves 80-58. Cathedral was lead by Andrew Weiseer with a career high 26 points. The team will play Breck Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Breck - 52, Royalton - 38
Litchfield - 64, Moose Lake-Willow River 56
Melrose 53, Concordia Academy-Roseville 47