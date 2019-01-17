Prep Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 17th
The Tech Tiger girls basketball team will host the Sartell Sabres Thursday night in a Central Lakes Conference battle. The two teams met on November 29th, with the Tigers picking up a hard-fought 59-56 win.
Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:00.
ELSEWHERE:
Girls Basketball
Rocori @ Apollo
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Willmar @ St. Cloud
Girls Hockey
Alexandria @ River Lakes 6 PM
Storm N Sabres @ Brainerd/Little Falls