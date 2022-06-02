Prep Baseball Update – June 2nd, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SECTION PLAYOFFS

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 9 ROCORI SPARTANS 4

(Tuesday May 31st/SECTION 8AAA)

The Storm defeated their CLC and Section 8AAA rivals the Spartans in their first round playoff action. The Storm collected fourteen hits, including one big double, they played solid defense. The Storm put up three runs in the first and four in the second, this gave their pitcher good support, Noah Jensen started, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Swanson closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Storm offense was led by Andrew Harren, he went 3-for-4 with a double for five big RBIs and he scored a run. Dominic Mathies went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Jeff Solorz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Jensen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Pakkala went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Harren went 2-for-3 and Owen Arndt scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Brady Blattner, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs and two walks. Tyler Lardy threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and one walk. Evan Acheson threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Blattner, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Beck Loesch went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Spanier earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joel Sowada went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Thad Lieser went 1-for-3 and Sam Zeiher earned a walk and he scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 4 BIG LAKE HORNETS 1

(Tuesday May 31/Section 5AAA)

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 and Section rivals the Hornets, backed by seven hits, good defense and a solid pitching performance. Will Thorn started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. Will threw a no-hitter, he issued two walks, a run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Jacob Bergsten was credited for a RBI. Owen Kolbinger went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Berglund went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Will Thorn and Brady Taylor both went 1-for-3 and Ben Dumonceaux earned a walk.

The Hornets starting pitcher was Blake Rondo, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaden Haseluis threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jeff Wanhala threw 2/3 on an inning to close it out. Trenton Josewski and Nolan Reiter both earned a walk and Dylan Robeck was hit by a pitch.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 6 ST. JOHNS PREP 1

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6A)

The Jaguars defeated their Section 6A rival the Johnnies, backed by five timely hits, good defense and a pair of good pitching performances. Easton Hagen started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Will Vanbeck threw two innings to close it out, he gave up a hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Will Vanbeck went 1-for-4, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4. Tanner Shelton earned a walk, Luke Dingmann was hit by a pitch and Luke Illies had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Johnnies starting pitcher was M. Bolton, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Johnnies were led on offense by M. Bolton, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. B. Arisen went 2-for-3 and Beumer went 1-for-3. W. Wenner earned a walk, D. Mies scored a run. L. Richter and A. Ruesnink both earned a walk, L. Rittekliu had a sacrifice bunt and L. Meyer was hit by a pitch.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 9 BUFFALO BISON 5 (9 Innings)

(Tuesday May 31st/8AAAA)

The Crush come from behind to defeat their Section 8AAA rival the Bison, backed by nine hits, including a home run and two doubles and tough defense. Their Crush starting pitcher Henry Bulson threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits and three runs. Elian Mezquita threw 3 2/3 innings to close it out. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jaden Mendel, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for thee RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Elian Mezquita went

2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tim Gohman went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and Will Allenspach had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Joe Hess went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Boettcher went

1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Henry Bulson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Blake O’Hara earned a walk and Brayden Schmitz had a stolen base.

The Bison starting pitcher was Evan Soeffker, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tristan Moore threw four innings, he gave up up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bison offense was led by Evan Soeffker, he went 4-for-5 with a double and Paul Brown went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Logan LaPlant went 2-for-5 with a double and Carson Schwartz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Zach Salonek went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Tristan Moore went 1-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base. Tyson Moore went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk, Broc Mutterer went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, Max Harte went 1-for-1 with a walk and Brady Anderson scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 7 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6AA)

The Falcons defeated their Section 6AA foe the Huskers, backed by seven hits, including a double and solid defense. This gave their starting pitcher good support, Josiah Peterson, started on the mound for the Falcons. He threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Evan Miller closed it out with 2/3 of an inning of relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Charles Hackett, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Winkelman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had four stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Daniel Dahman had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk, a stolen base, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Derek Dahman went 1-for-2, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Joey Thorsten was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Huskers offense was led by Nik Hanson and Rob Voller both were credited for a RBI and Drew Lange went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Sam Harren and Tanner Tomasek both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Dierks Opatz earned a walk and Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 8 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 6

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6AA)

The Eagles defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Crusaders, backed by six timely hits, including a triple and a home run. The Eagles were down 5-3 going into the fifth inning, they put up three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning. The Eagles starting pitcher was Jackson Geislinger, he threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lane Harff threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Landon Neiman went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-2 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Xander Willner went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Sam Nistler earned a walk and he scored a run and Caden Neiman earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Talen Braegelman, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tommy Gohman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Ben Brown, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jack Theisen earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. John Hawkins was hit twice by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Trevor Fleege went 1-for-3, earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman scored two runs and Cooper Kosiba earned two walks and he scored a run. Austin Lenzmeier earned a walk and he scored a run, Stephen Ellingson had a sacrifice bunt and Evan Wahlin scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 7 ROYALTON ROYALS 2

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6AA)

The Huskies defeated their Section 6AA rivals the Royals, backed by six hits, including three doubles, they were aided by seven walks.They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Caden Sand started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Brandon Holm, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three big RBIs and he scored a run. Peyton Krumrei went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Logan Harren went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Reis earned two walks, Carter Voss earned two walks and he scored a run. Caden Sand earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Holthaus earned a walk, and Isaac Evenson and Drew Cramlet both scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Blake Albright, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Leibold threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Blake Albright, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Gabe Gorecki went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Will Gorecki went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jameson Klug earned two walks and he scored a run, Drew Yourczek earned two walks and Drew Sowada was hit by a pitch.

ANNANDALE CARDINALS 15 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 0

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6AA)

The Cardinals defeated their Section 6AA foe the Cardinals, backed by nine hits, including a pair of triples. They were aided by six walks and solid defense, giving their pitchers a great deal of support. Jack Howard started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Graham Jacobson threw two innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by Bryce Fobbe, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ashton Unzicker went 1-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Carson Gagnon went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Hawkin Miller went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joe Bowman was hit twice by a pitch, he was given credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Carson Cooper was credited for two RBIs and Jake Bergstrom went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. James Sladky went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Graham Jacobson earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Joshua Kossan, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Colbe Tappe threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two runs and four walks. Griffin Bettis threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Joshua Kossan, he went 1-for-2, Colbe Tappe earned a walk and Justin Phillipi was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ PIONEERS 7 PILLAGER HUSKIES 0

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6AA)

The Pioneers defeated their Section 6AA foe the Huskies, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and solid defense. This gave the Pioneers starting pitcher a great deal of support, Andy Winscher started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Ben Virnig, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Mason Herold went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trevor Radunz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Kirby Fischer went 2-for-2 with two doubles, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Barclay went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Chase Becker was credited for a RBI. Jeremy Bingesser went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Reese Young went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Andy Winscher went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Mitch Smude has a stolen base.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Elijah Miller, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Owen Anderson went 1-for-3 and Connor Hanson and Derek Hoglin both earned a walk.

MELROSE DUTCHMAN 7 SAUK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 2

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6AA)

The Dutchman defeated their conference and Section 6AA rivals the Mainstreeters, backed by seven hits, including a double and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Devin Orbeck, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Dutchman offense was led by Breydon Bobmeier, he went 1-for-4 with a double for four RBIs. Hunter Gohl went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Anthony Berscheit went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Devin Orbeck went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Tyler Rademacher went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ian Funk went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Max Wehlage had a sacrifice bunt.

The Mainstreeters starting pitcher was Hunter Danielson, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Nathe, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Hunter Danielson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Payton Crider went

2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Eli Fletcher went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Warring went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Logan Meyer went 1-for-3 with a walk and Ben Millard had a sacrifice bunt.

WADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES 9 SPECTRUM STING 1

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6AA)

The Wolverines defeated their Section 6AA foe the Sting, backed by six hits, including a double and solid defense. The Wolverine starting pitcher was Josh Dykhoff, he threw three innings, he did not give up a hit or a walk, he recorded seven strikeouts. Isaac Hamann threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. And Peyton Church threw three innings in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Wolverines threw a combined no hitter.

The Wolverines offense was led by Payton Rhondestvedt, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Connor Davis went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyson Barthel went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Carson Kern went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice boy and he earned a walk. Gunner Olson went 1-for-1 and Brandon Wheeler earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Josh Dykhoff earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Sting was Jon Greig, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. M. Benson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up a hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. E. Howe threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Jack Sims earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and A. Erickson was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3 OSAKIS SIVLERSTREAKS 2

(Tuesday May 31st/Section 6AA)

The Cubs defeated their Section 6AA foe the Silverstreaks, backed by eight hits, including two doubles and a triple and good “D”. The Cubs starting pitcher Skylor Gruba threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Cody Leither, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and lefty Gavin Winter went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Matt Young went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Clay Faber went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ace Meyer went 2-for-3 and Ashton Hanan earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher, Kyle Mages threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Kyle Mages, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Jacob Johnson went 1-for-4 with a double and Grant Mages went 2-for-3. Bauer Kilmer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Wyatt Sell went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tyson Hagedon went 1-for-3.