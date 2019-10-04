Preds Push Past Wild In Season Opener Thursday

The Nashville Predators beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Thursday night in both teams' opening game of the season.

After a scoreless first period, the Wild found themselves trailing 1-0 late in the first period until Jason Zucker found the back of the net on a power play to tie the game at 16:04, assisted by Brad Hunt and Mikko Koivu.

Minnesota then took its first lead just 43 seconds later on a Matt Dumba goal, which was assisted by Marcus Foligno and Ryan Suter.

Nashville pulled away in the third period with four unanswered goals, beginning with former Wild Mikael Granlund's game-tying goal just 27 seconds in.

Minnesota will travel to Colorado to take on the Avs Saturday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with puck drop set for 8 pm.