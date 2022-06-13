Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.

Gia Vang, who's parents came to American during the VIetnam war, was born and raised in California and worked in TV there prior to coming to Minnesota. She is the first Hmong/American to work as a TV news anchor in the Twin Cities.

According to Bring Me the News, Vang hasn't said exactly where she is going, but did state that she will have much more information by her last day, this coming Friday.

She did Tweet out the announcement that she will be leaving, saying that this is one of the hardest decisions that she has made. She loved her time here in Minnesota and especially the Hmong/American community and has been here for about 2 years.

Two other anchors have left KARE 11 recently as well - Sports anchors Eric Perkins and Dave Schwartz both left for other opportunities in recent months.

