Popular Minneapolis Restaurant Announces It Won’t Reopen

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular restaurant in Minneapolis has announced it won't reopen after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The Bachelor Farmer owner Eric Dayton posted a message on the restaurant's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

The message said, in part, that six weeks ago they closed the doors to The Bachelor Farmer, Marvel Bar, and the cafe and they have now reached the very difficult decision that they will not reopen.

Dayton goes on to say the future of hospitality is incredibly uncertain and over the past month, they tried their best to navigate this uncharted territory. He says they were already walking a fine line before COVID-19, and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, he does not see a viable path forward.

Every employee received six weeks of pay while furloughed and will continue to provide full health benefits through May 31. If you have an unused gift card they will transfer the balance into a credit at Askov Finlayson.

Eric Dayton is the son of former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton.