Popular Fall Festival Near Shakopee Is Back, Today Is Your Last Day to Save!
Temperatures are getting cooler, Pumpkin Spice is everywhere and Corn Mazes are coming back. It's time for Minnesota's Fall Festivals. One of the most popular is Sever's Fall Festival and that's evidenced by it's nomination for USA Today's 10 Best Fall Festivals. The 10 winning corn mazes will be announced on Friday, September 15.
SAVE ON ADMISSION
- September Admission: $16
- October Admission: $19
- Season Pass: $45
- Children 3 and Under: Free
- Seniors / Veterans: $13
Pre-Season pricing must be purchased online by 9/10/23 by 12 Midnight HERE.
Established in 1997, Sever’s Fall Festival is the Midwest’s original fall festival and home to its favorite corn maze. With 30+ family-friendly attractions and activities, a variety of food options, beer, wine and more, we've got enough fun to keep you busy all day.
They'll have all the great attractions you love and new attractions as well.
ATTRACTIONS
- Robot themed Corn Maze.
- Corn Maze Challange
- Giant Slide
- Extreme Corn Pit
- Jumping Pillows
- Petting Zoo
- Pumpkin Blasters
- Food and Beverages and more
Sever's Fall Festival opens on Saturday, September 16th.
HOURS OF OPERATION
- Open for the season on Saturday, Sept. 16
- Every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.
- The festival will additionally be open for its regular 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. hours on Thursday, Oct. 19 and Friday, Oct. 20.
LOCATION
- 3121 150th Street West
- Shakopee, MN 55379
- 952-270-MAZE (6293)