Police: Standoff in Monticello Has Ended

MONTICELLO -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office has released more details about an incident that included a police chase and a 17-hour standoff in Monticello.

Thirty-five-year-old Justin Dellwo was arrested just after 6:00 last (Tuesday) night. He was treated for minor injuries and booked in the Wright County Jail.

The entire ordeal began at about 8:00 p.m. on Monday when deputies were called to a reported domestic assault in Albertville. Dellwo had already left the scene before deputies arrived. He then returned to the home with a gun just after 12:00 a.m. Tuesday which led to the chase with the police. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Fenning Avenue Northeast and School Boulevard in Monticello.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app