Police Seek Burglar who Exposed Himself in a Woman’s Bedroom

ST. CLOUD-- The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for a man who broke into a woman's house and exposed himself.

The incident happened Friday morning in the 700 block of 7th Ave South around 6:00 a.m. Police say a woman reported a naked man was in her bedroom exposing and touching himself sexually. The house is a multi-unit residence, and the man fled when the woman called 9-1-1.

Police say the man was described as being of mixed race, 5'5" to 5'8", and 30 to 40 years of age with a "beer belly," short or shaved hair, facial hair along his jaw, and a hairy chest.

They also say you should remember to lock your windows and doors overnight or when you are not at home.