Police: Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Train in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A man was struck and killed by a train in Buffalo Wednesday morning.

The police department says just after 5:00 a.m. a Canadian Pacific train struck the man on the tracks near the 5th Street Northeast crossing.

He had already died by the time emergency responders arrived.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the man's name has not been released yet. He has been identified by police as a 37-year-old man from Buffalo.

