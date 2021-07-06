Police Holding Training Session at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

SAUK RAPIDS -- Don't be alarmed if you see a heavy police presence at Sauk Rapids-Rice high school Wednesday.

The school is hosting about 90 law enforcement officers for a training session. It will be taking place from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Officers will be training on-site outside. Squad cars will be parked in either the north or south parking lots of the high school.

The day and time were selected as all Minnesota State High School League activities have a no-contact week this week, and the training will not impact the summer school that is currently taking place.

Get our free mobile app

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On