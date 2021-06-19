Police: Five People Shot, Wounded Near University of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Police say five people were shot late Friday in the Dinkytown neighborhood near the University of Minnesota.
Just before midnight Friday, police responded to a call of shots fired. Officers found three men and two women had suffered non-critical gunshot wounds.
Police spokesman John Elder says the five victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. He says the suspect fled before police arrived.
