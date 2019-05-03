Police: Children Who Fell From Rooftop Climbed Over Barrier

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Authorities say two children who fell from the rooftop of a Minneapolis apartment were brothers who had climbed over a barrier and landed on a patio about 55 feet below.

Minneapolis police say one of the brothers died after the Thursday fall and the other is expected to recover. The brothers, ages 3 and 11/2, lived in the building. Police spokesman John Elder tells the Star Tribune that privacy laws prevent him from identifying which brother died and which one survived.

Elder says the incident appears to be an accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed.

Elder says he couldn't say the height of the barrier meant to prevent falls, but ``the children had to work to get over it.'' He says the Minneapolis City Council will investigate whether there were any code violations.