Police Chase Ends When Car Crashes Into Several Backyards

SARTELL -- A police chase ended early Tuesday when an SUV crashed into the backyards of several houses.

Sartell Police say it all started at about 11:45 p.m. Monday when an officer tried to stop the vehicle for expired registration. The man took off and led officers on a chase into Waite Park.

He eventually lost control and crashed through the backyards of several homes near Sunwood Park Lane. The driver then ran on foot but was later found and arrested.

Twenty-eight-year-old Damon Rohde of Cokato is facing possible charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, DUI, and driving after revocation.

The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Joseph police, Waite Park police, and Stearns County Sheriff's Office assisted the Sartell police department.